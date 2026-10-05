India Vs Pakistan Fallout Rocks WCL As PCB Bans Pakistan Champions From Season 3

PCB bans Pakistan champions from WCL Season 3 after India row |

Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) upheld its decision to deny No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the team’s players, a move linked to the fallout from last season’s India-Pakistan controversy.

During Season 2, Indian stars had boycotted the game in Birmingham amid growing tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. India also withdrew from the semi-final, which prompted PCB to criticise the league organisers.

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Despite Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan formally requesting the PCB to reconsider its position and holding discussions over the team's participation in the current edition, the board has maintained its stance.

“Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC,” the team said in a statement.

The franchise added that it respected the PCB's authority and decision, while expressing disappointment that its players would not get the opportunity to represent Pakistan Champions at the tournament.

The PCB's decision means several prominent Pakistan stars, including captain Shahid Afridi, have been ruled out of WCL Season 3. The players were also absent from the tournament's trophy unveiling ceremony.