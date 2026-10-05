'Unke Har Ek Bowler Se Nafrat Hai': Old Interview Of Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz Goes Viral After 96 Against India In IND Vs PAK Asian Games Final | VIDEO

Old Interview Of Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz Goes Viral |

An old interview of Pakistan batter Hasan Nawaz has resurfaced on social media after his sensational 96-run knock against India in the IND vs PAK Asian Games final. His comments about facing Indian bowlers have now attracted fresh attention, with the clip going viral among cricket fans.

Hasan Nawaz’s Old Remark Goes Viral

The remarks have resurfaced after Nawaz produced a stunning performance against India, giving the viral clip a new context. The Pakistani batter single-handedly kept his team in the game in their Asian Games final loss to India. He struck 96, while the next best score by a Pakistan batter was just 29.

In the interview with Pakistani journalist Qadir Khawaja, Nawaz was asked about the bowlers he would like to take down. Rather than mentioning any particular player, he said that he would love to take down the Indian attack due to his 'hatred' for them.

The Pakistan batter responded candidly, saying, “India ki team hai, us par hum of course sochte hain ki yaar is bowler ko maarna hai. Unke har ek bowler se nafrat hai, sidhi si baat hai.”

As the old interview continues to circulate, fans have drawn a connection between Nawaz’s earlier comments and his performance against India. His attacking approach with the bat has once again made him one of the standout talking points from the high-profile clash.

Nawaz's 95 was however not enough to take his team over the line. India eventually defended their gold medal with a rather comfortable 19-run victory.