FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'SC Grants Bail To 2 Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case, Prince William Plays Gully Cricket With Sachin'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Bilkis Bano Case: SC Suspends Life Sentence Of 2 Convicts, Grants Bail

Opposing the bail plea, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre strongly argued that both courts below had duly examined the relevant evidence, particularly in view of the gravity of the offence. (Read more...)

2. Lashkar Terrorist Latif Bhat, Suspect In CRPF Camp Attack, Gunned Down In J&K's Kulgam

Latif Bhat was a key suspect in the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost and camp at Akhran near Mir Bazar in the district on November 11. (Read more...)

3. Diljit Dosanjh Concert In Indore: 2 Interstate Mobile Thieves Arrested, Six Stolen Phones Recovered

Khajrana police arrested two men for allegedly stealing mobile phones during Diljit Dosanjh's concert at C21 Estate Ground. Police recovered 6 phones, including 3 iPhones and three Samsung devices. The accused, from Delhi and Lucknow, allegedly entered using gold and silver passes. Police suspected their involvement in an interstate theft network and launched further investigations into the case. (Read more...)

4. 'You Don't Deserve To Sit In That Chair': Lawyer's Outburst At CJI Surya Kant

The counsel approached the Bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Bagchi and Mohana, claiming that his matter was urgent. He apologised at the outset for mentioning it and said that he had submitted an item to the CJI in his chamber on November 2 but had received no response even after 15 days. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai Techie Loses ₹90.8 Lakh In Work-From-Home Job Scam; Makes 525 UPI Transfers Over 3 Years, Uses Father's Pension

A Mumbai woman made 525 UPI payments totalling Rs 90.8 lakh to alleged fraudsters after applying for an online data-entry job. The 31-year-old used her retired father's pension to meet demands. According to her complaint, the accused threatened her family with arrest and warned they would circulate morphed photographs. Police registered an FIR on November 11. (Read more...)

6. ‘Agli Baar Gully Cricket’: Sachin Tendulkar Keeps 10-Year Promise, Plays Street Cricket With Prince William & Kate Middleton In Mumbai | VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled a 10-year-old promise by playing gully cricket with Prince William and Kate Middleton on the streets of Mumbai. Recalling their previous meeting, the cricket legend said he had promised the Prince they would play street cricket the next time they met. (Read more...

7. Sensex Jumps 512 Points & Nifty Gains 147 Points, Here's What Drove Dalal Street’s Rally Today?

The Sensex rose 512 points and the Nifty closed at 25,291 as record foreign inflows, softer crude, gains in heavyweight bank stocks and firmer US futures helped lift Indian shares. (Read more...)

8. Mini Japan In Mumbai: Discover A Japanese-Inspired Garden Tucked Away In The Heart Of Byculla For A Serene Escape

Mumbai which is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, also holds a place of serenity where you can take a pause. The Japanese-inspired garden in Byculla is a tranquil, green retreat located inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo. It is designed to reflect elements of traditional Japanese landscaping, which emphasises harmony between nature, space and tranquillity. (Read more...)

9. Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Ride From Vidhan Bhavan To BKC Ahead Of Earthshot Prize 2026 | Video

Videos of the royal couple using the metro surfaced online during their three-day India visit. The couple also played gully cricket with schoolchildren alongside Sachin Tendulkar. They are scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Read more...)

10. Harry Potter OTT Release: From Streaming Platform, Premiere Timeline And Other Details; All About Highly Anticipated Reboot Of The Fantasy Franchise

Unlike the original film franchise, which adapted all seven books into eight movies, the upcoming television series will explore the source material in greater detail. Each season is expected to adapt one book, allowing the makers to develop the characters, storylines and magical universe more extensively. (Read more...)