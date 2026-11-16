Mini Japan In Mumbai: Discover A Japanese-Inspired Garden Tucked Away In The Heart Of Byculla For A Serene Escape |

Mumbai is known for its bustling streets, crowded local trains and fast-paced lifestyle. However, tucked away in the heart of the city is a peaceful green space that offers visitors a glimpse of Japanese-inspired beauty. Located in Byculla, the Japanese Garden at Rani Baug, officially known as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, is a charming spot for those looking to escape the city's hustle and bustle. It is often described as a mini Japan in Mumbai. The garden offers a refreshing setting with landscaped greenery and a tranquil atmosphere.

Japanese Garden in Byculla: What makes it special?

Mumbai, the city of dreams, which is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, also holds a place of serenity where you can take a pause. The Japanese-inspired garden in Byculla is a tranquil, green retreat located inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (popularly known as Rani Baug). It is designed to reflect elements of traditional Japanese landscaping, which emphasises harmony between nature, space and tranquillity.

With its carefully maintained greenery, landscaped pathways and peaceful surroundings, the space provides visitors with an opportunity to slow down and enjoy nature. It is a must-visit destination for nature and photography lovers.

Japanese Garden | Just Dial

A historic green space in Mumbai

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan is one of the city's oldest green spaces and dates back to 1861. Spread across a large area, Rani Baug is home to several varieties of trees, plants and landscaped gardens. Its combination of botanical attractions and recreational spaces makes it a popular destination for visitors.

How to reach and entry details?

Visitors can reach Rani Baug by taking a local train to Byculla railway station. From there, the garden is accessible by a short walk or local transport. You can visit the garden from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. The last entry is around 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm, except on Wednesdays when the entire facility is closed. According to the official website, the entry fee is ₹25 for children (free for children under 12 on Fridays) and ₹50 for adults.

Whether you are a nature enthusiast, a photography lover or simply looking for a quiet afternoon, this Japanese-inspired corner of Byculla offers a refreshing break from Mumbai's everyday chaos.