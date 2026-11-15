Daulatabad Fort In Maharashtra: Ministry Of Culture Highlights The Historic Marvel; Know What Makes It Special |

The Ministry of Culture shared a post on November 15, highlighting the historic Daulatabad Fort in Maharashtra. Sharing a video on Instagram, the Ministry of Culture wrote, "Situated near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), the fort is among India's most fascinating medieval military structures and is known for its impressive defence system. Daulatabad Fort, located on a rocky hill in Maharashtra, stands as a magnificent example of medieval military architecture. Originally known as Devagiri, this historic fortress offers a glimpse into the region’s rich history."

Highlighting its architecture, the Ministry of Culture wrote, "Built in the 12th century by Bhillama V of the Yadava dynasty, the fort also served as the kingdom’s capital. Its prominent features include the 64-metre Chand Minar, Chini Mahal (once a royal prison), Baradari Pavilion, Andheri Passage and Cannon Towers, complemented by steep walls, a deep moat and concealed passages designed for defence."

About Daulatabad Fort

Daulatabad Fort, formerly known as Devagiri, means 'Hill of the Gods', stands on a conical hill and is surrounded by massive fortifications. Over the centuries, it came under the control of several powerful rulers, including the Delhi Sultanate and the Deccan dynasties.

One of the most remarkable features of Daulatabad Fort is its ingenious defence architecture. Built to protect the settlement from invading forces, the fort features multiple layers of defensive walls.

Its steep hilltop location made it extremely difficult for enemy armies to capture. The fort also features a complex entrance route designed to confuse intruders and restrict their movement.

Another fascinating attraction is the Chand Minar. It is a towering medieval structure located within the fort complex. Built during the Bahmani period, it is known for its striking architecture and historical significance.

In 1327, Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq shifted his capital from Delhi to Devagiri and renamed it Daulatabad.

It is a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and travellers, offering an opportunity to explore Maharashtra's rich heritage while witnessing one of the country's most impressive examples of medieval fortification.

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