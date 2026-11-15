‘A Musical Footprint That Embraced Genres And Cultures’: Musician Merlin D’Souza On Creating Earthshot Prize 2026’s Musical Experience

When Michael Jackson released Earth Song in 1995, he gave the world more than a powerful musical composition; he delivered an emotional plea for a planet under distress. The song is not just about the environment; but about humanity's relationship with nature, the destruction of the planet and our responsibility towards protecting it. These concerns resonate strongly with the Earthshot Prize's mission of finding solutions to repair and protect planet earth.

Decades later, the message remains relevant as the world continues to grapple with climate change and environmental challenges. Bringing together music, creativity and a larger purpose, the Earthshot Prize 2026 comes to Mumbai on November 17, and promises to be an occasion where music plays an important role in amplifying the message of environmental conservation. At the heart of this musical experience is world renowned composer and music director Merlin D’Souza, who brings her distinctive orchestral vision to the global event.

Merlin D’Souza talks about what she has in store for the debut edition of Earthshot Prize that will see His Royal Highness Prince William in attendance.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did the association with Earthshot 2026 in Mumbai come about?

Wizcraft Entertainment Talent division reached out to me a few months ago and simply asked me to black my orchestra for 17th November, with no further details. In the past I have done orchestral production for stage and studio and in this event, Wizcraft presented me as a music director. I then had a meeting with Earthshot producers Julia Knowles and Cerrie Frost and it was only then that I realised this was a truly special milestone event. The scope of work was discussed and we took it from there.

How did you approach creating a musical identity for an event of such international significance?

Actually it all unfolded more than a musical identity. It was a musical footprint that embraced genres and cultures, themes, moods, soundscapes.

You have composed an original entrance piece for Prince William. What was the brief, and how did you translate this into music?

HRH or His Royal Highness is what we call it. Well, there was a musical piece already factored in and I stepped up and suggested a Royal Indian welcome along with the orchestral sound of a symphony, as that's what we have live as an orchestra too. I would also like to mention that years ago I had also played for Prince William's father, King Charles during his stay and visit to Mumbai at the Taj Hotel in Colaba and that was fusion music too.

Your band Soul Yatra brings together musicians with diverse influences. How have you shaped the orchestra to deliver the scale and sound required for the Earthshot Prize?

That’s a great question. We have the bansuri, flute, sitar, sarangi, tablas, dhol, western percussions, tenor, trumpet, flugelhorn, grand piano, synths, violins, violas, cellos, and we also recorded a lot of it in the studio. Ron Ashton is my dear musical friend, a violinist and orchestral director and together we decided this array of instrumentation will be a perfect blend.

You have reinterpreted three international hits – Galvanize (Chemical Brothers), Greatest Day (Take That) and I’m Like a Bird (Nelly Furtado) – / HRH.( his Royal Highness) Theme walk in with Indian orchestral arrangements. What was your creative approach?

So I have used Indian instrumentation subtly, including a distinctive Indian mood of our rich musical heritage. Importantly, knowing it's the Earthshot Prize, the use of Indian music pampers and aids the amazing citations and awards for this cause, environment and earth solutions and awarding the people who make a difference. The theme is also very relevant.

Jason Knauf - CEO Earthshot Prize | Pic Credit: Verus Ferreira

How did you blend Indian classical instrumentation with contemporary orchestral sounds while retaining the spirit of these original songs?

It was really exciting to do that, as all my working knowledge of playing with Indian artists and doing music for Bollywood, my fusion bands, all of this experience came to the fore. The artists too wanted to retain the mood of the selected songs, along with the recording labels and producers who needed that original feel still entrenched, so a special heed to that was maintained.

How was the process of working on the intrinsic work of Chemical Brothers’ Galvanize?

This took the longest time to work on due to permissions for a green signal to include our fusion work. There were a few producers, publishing companies and more involved, so we had to get it right. Disbanding the Moroccan influences for India ones and also adding a symphony which wasn't there on Galvanise was challenging. Orchestral elements blended into rap and pulses of bansuri and jhalas of sitars, dhols. I’m getting an all female hip hop act called Wild Wild Women who will perform this song with us.

Simone Ashley will perform I’m Like a Bird. What did you have in mind for this and what does she bring to the song?

Simone is a cool, R&B, bluesy, jazzy kind of vocalist, and she needed that blend of smooth jazzy horns, pianos, bansuri, sitar. So we ended up putting her in. She is also a great actress, so the blend of emotion and hip hop to RnB and Indian cool funk, made itself felt. The bansuris are the twitter of the bird. So RnB meets soul, meets India. The feeling of flying over planet earth free with a soul-spirit.

You will also accompany Shashwat Sachdev on Baucharan and Kesariyo. What is your contribution and the musical approach to these compositions?

It’s actually blending with their sounds of jubilation.

What was it like arranging Bairi Piya for Shreya Ghoshal, and what was your vision for this much-loved song for an orchestral presentation?

We have adhered to her arrangements on this song and blended in with our Soul Yatra symphony of strings. We also have some amazing musicians Rhys-Sebastian, Robin Fargose, Ron Ashton, and more.

As a music composer, pianist, and now working on an orchestral score, how different is working on an orchestral score, and what challenges have you faced compared to all you have done in the past?

Oh, it's exhilarating. A lot of hard work, as we need to think on so many levels and yet sound as one. A bit of to and fro is needed, as the credo is to serve the music. As a teenager with my first pair of earphones, I had always dreamed of putting my music in an orchestral form and listening to the panning of instruments, multiple and symphonic feel of sounds.

With so many musical elements and artists coming together, what do you hope audiences will remember most about the musical experience at Earthshot 2026?

The glory lies with the winners, the global environmental innovators, and their projects, which offer solutions to a planet that so desperately requires them. And yes the glamour, music and royalty in attendance is incredible. I think it's a great team effort, and a big thank you to all the forces behind the Earthshot Prize Awards.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize is a prestigious global environmental award founded in 2020 by HRH Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" mission to land on the Moon, the initiative aims to discover, celebrate, and scale innovative solutions to repair the planet by 2030. Five winners are awarded £1 million each across five environmental categories (Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate). So far India is the recipient of four winners.

Indian Winners of the Earthshot Prize

2021 – Takachar

2022 – Kheyti

2023 – S4S Technologies

2025 – The State of Gujarat