'You Don't Deserve To Sit In That Chair': Lawyer's Outburst At CJI Surya Kant

A lawyer appearing before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant allegedly lost his temper during a court proceeding and told the CJI that he did not deserve to occupy the chair, adding that he lacked integrity. The incident prompted the Supreme Court to mute the proceedings, Live Law reported.

According to Live Law, the counsel approached the Bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Bagchi and Mohana, claiming that his matter was urgent. He apologised at the outset for mentioning it and said that he had submitted an item to the CJI in his chamber on November 2 but had received no response even after 15 days.

Lawyer refuses to wait

When CJI Surya Kant asked him to wait, saying, "We will see," the lawyer refused and continued with his submissions.

"You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve. You don't have the integrity for that," the counsel reportedly told the CJI.

Counsel escorted out of courtroom

According to lawyers present in the courtroom, the counsel was subsequently escorted out. Other lawyers present also urged the Bench to take strict action against him.

The counsel reportedly appeared agitated over a contempt case against him. He allegedly expressed respect for Justices Bagchi and Mohana while questioning the CJI's suitability for the post.

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