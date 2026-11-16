Diljit Dosanjh Concert In Indore: 2 Interstate Mobile Thieves Arrested, Six Stolen Phones Recovered | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diljit Dosanjh's concert at C21 Estate Ground in Indore witnessed incidents of mobile phone theft, following which Khajrana police arrested two men and recovered six stolen mobile phones, including three iPhones and three Samsung phones.

The accused were identified as Nazim Khan (52), a resident of Old Delhi, and Surendra (37), a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

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Accused Entered Concert With Gold And Silver Passes

According to police, the accused entered the concert venue using gold and silver passes. Once inside, they allegedly took advantage of the crowd and stole mobile phones from people attending the event.

Police received information about mobile thefts during the concert and began searching for the suspects.

Police Caught Suspects Trying To Escape

Around 10 pm, police spotted two suspicious men near C21 Estate Ground. The suspects allegedly tried to flee after noticing the police team.

However, officers surrounded the area and caught both men.

During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that they had entered the concert using passes and stolen mobile phones whenever they found an opportunity.

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Six Mobile Phones Recovered

Police recovered six mobile phones, including three iPhones and three Samsung devices, from the accused.

According to police, the arrested men were allegedly involved in an interstate mobile theft network operating from Delhi and Lucknow.

Police Investigating Interstate Theft Network

A case was registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khajrana police station.

Police were questioning the accused to identify other members of the suspected theft network. Investigators said further questioning could reveal the involvement of more people in similar thefts across different states.

The operation was carried out by a special team led by Khajrana police station in-charge KP Yadav, under the supervision of senior Indore police officials.

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