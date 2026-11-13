Diljit Dosanjh Indore Concert: Police Intensify Security, Verify 717 Volunteers And CCTV Arrangements |

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Latest News: Indore Police has intensified security arrangements for singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled for November 15 at C21 Estate. Police officials are carrying out detailed inspections of the venue and verifying security arrangements to ensure the safety of visitors.

ACP Khajrana Ashish Patel said the police had started a detailed review of the Indore concert security arrangements made by BookMyShow, the event organiser. The organiser has applied for permission, and police verification is currently underway.

The verification process covers all major safety requirements, including women's security, traffic management, fire safety and other arrangements at the venue.

The organiser has also submitted a list of 717 volunteers, including bouncers and security guards, along with details of CCTV cameras installed at the venue. Police are verifying the credentials of the personnel and checking the surveillance arrangements as part of the Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert security plan.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On security arrangements for singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 concert, ACP Khajrana, Ashish Patel says, “Detailed preparations have been made by the police regarding safety and security at the venue. We are also thoroughly examining the arrangements made by BookMyShow, the event organiser. They have applied for permission, and police verification is currently underway. We are examining all safety requirements, including women's security, traffic management and fire safety... Regarding the threat, Indore Police is conducting a detailed investigation and is in constant contact with the concerned agencies and authorities. People connected with the matter are also being questioned..." — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

Police Investigate Repeated Bomb Threats

Meanwhile, Indore Police is conducting a detailed investigation into the repeated bomb threats received in connection with the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Indore. Relevant agencies are also involved in the investigation, and people connected with the matter are being questioned.

Patel said the police were in constant contact with the concerned agencies and authorities to ensure that all necessary security measures were in place.

Senior Officers Inspect Concert Venue

Senior police officials are regularly inspecting the venue to review the security arrangements for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has already inspected the security preparations, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) is conducting regular inspections.

ACP Ashish Patel, along with police station officials and other personnel, is also visiting the venue to monitor preparations and check whether all safety guidelines are being followed.