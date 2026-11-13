 Bhopal Health Update: State-Of-The-Art DIAMOnDS Lab To Provide Free Specialised Cancer Testing At ICMR-BMHRC
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Bhopal Health Update: State-Of-The-Art DIAMOnDS Lab To Provide Free Specialised Cancer Testing At ICMR-BMHRC

ICMR has approved the establishment of an advanced DIAMOnDS molecular oncology diagnostic laboratory at BMHRC in Bhopal. The facility will provide free specialised tests for breast and lung cancer patients, helping doctors identify disease characteristics and select appropriate treatments.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Bhopal Health Update: State-Of-The-Art DIAMOnDS Lab To Provide Free Specialised Cancer Testing At ICMR-BMHRC
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to provide better diagnostic facilities for cancer patients, a state-of-the-art DIAMOnDS lab (DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services Lab) will be established at ICMR-BMHRC, Bhopal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has granted approval for the establishment of this laboratory at the institute, according to BMHRC officials. Once operational, it will offer several specialised diagnostic tests free of cost to patients suffering from breast and lung cancer.

Dr Manisha Srivastava, director of BMHRC, said that the DIAMOnDS initiative is a joint effort by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research. Its objective is to provide cancer patients with advanced diagnostic facilities that enable a better understanding of the nature of the disease, thereby assisting doctors in selecting the most appropriate treatment for each patient.

The lab will conduct specialised tests such as ER, PR, HER2 and Ki-67 for breast cancer, and EGFR, ALK and ROS1 for lung cancer.

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