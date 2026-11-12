 Diwali Firecracker Noise Sparks Stray Dog Attacks In Bhopal, 19 People Bitten In Three Days, Elderly Woman Seriously Injured
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Diwali Firecracker Noise Sparks Stray Dog Attacks In Bhopal, 19 People Bitten In Three Days, Elderly Woman Seriously Injured

Bhopal reported 19 stray dog bite cases over three days during Diwali celebrations, with residents linking the attacks to loud firecrackers. An elderly woman was seriously injured in Kolar, while other incidents occurred in Idgah Hills, Govindpura and Bairagarh. Residents alleged delayed BMC action despite repeated complaints. Officials said teams were dispatched to address the situation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
Diwali Firecracker Noise Sparks Stray Dog Attacks In Bhopal, 19 People Bitten In Three Days, Elderly Woman Seriously Injured
Diwali Firecracker Noise Sparks Stray Dog Attacks In Bhopal, 19 People Bitten In Three Days, Elderly Woman Seriously Injured | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bursting of loud firecrackers during Diwali celebrations triggered a spate of stray dog attacks across Bhopal, with 19 people bitten in different parts of the city in last three days. Four people were injured including an elderly woman who was critically injured in an attack at UB City Colony in Kolar on Wednesday.

The incidents led residents to lodge complaints through Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) call centre, CM Helpline and Mayor's Helpline.

However, residents alleged that the corporation's dog-catching squad has not been responding to complaints, with the team reportedly on leave for the past three days.

According to residents, several attacks occurred while people were bursting firecrackers.

On Wednesday, two persons including Abhay Parihar and an elderly woman were bitten by stray dogs in separate incidents at UB City Colony. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. CCTV footage of the attacks has also gone viral on social media.

Several attacks were reported during firecracker celebrations. In Idgah Hills area, Pintu was bitten by a dog hiding under a car as he ran after lighting a cracker.

Similar incidents occurred in Govindpura Industrial Area and Bairagarh's Kailash Nagar where Ankit was attacked while sitting on his motorcycle. BMC officials said complaints were being addressed and teams had been dispatched.

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