Woman Attempts Suicide Fearing Eviction As Demolition Threat Looms Over 600 Janta Quarters Homes In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday in protest against the proposed demolition of over 600 dilapidated houses of Janta Quarters in Aishbagh, highlighting residents' fears over losing their homes without affordable alternatives.

The woman, identified as Aamna Bi, locked the main entrance from inside and blocked the gate with household items to prevent anyone from entering.

Neighbours eventually managed to rescue her from the noose. Aishbagh police reached the spot and counselled her. She broke down in tears, questioning where her family would go after vacating the quarter.

Residents said landlords in nearby areas had increased rents following the demolition notice.

Rooms previously available for Rs 3,000 a month are now being offered for Rs 5,000, beyond the reach of families dependent on daily-wage work.

The Housing Board has given residents a Nov 13 deadline to remove their belongings, with demolition scheduled to begin on Nov 14.

However, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) anti-encroachment officer Shailendra Singh Bhadoria said the civic body had not received any official requisition from the Housing Board for a demolition team.

Aishbagh police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar also confirmed that no request for police deployment had been received.