Six Nations, 5,000 Spectators: Nathu Barkheda Stadium Set For Hockey Showdown In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly built hockey stadium at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda in the city is all set to welcome teams from six countries, including India, for the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026. The prestigious tournament will be held from Nov 19 to 28.

Finishing touches are being given to the hockey stadium, which has a capacity to seat 5,000 spectators. The 100-by-60-yard playground of the stadium is fitted with Class 1 field hockey turf, built according to FIH standards and fit for international-level tournaments.

Along with the tournament, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also inaugurate the first phase of the International Sports Complex, comprising the hockey stadium, an athletics track and two hostel buildings.

The hockey stadium where the upcoming tournament will be played has four high masts for lighting. It also has a lounge and a cafeteria. Equipped with around 100 toilets, the stadium has designated rooms for high-mast control, venue operator and umpire manager. It also has a breakout area, conference room, four players' changing rooms with lockers, kitchen, medical room and two radio and two TV commentators' rooms, besides a VIP room.

According to a senior official from Hockey India, Bhopal was chosen to host the international tournament to expose newer parts of the country to hockey. We have been holding tournaments in Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and many other states. But we don t want to remain confined to only a few pockets, the official added.

In the next two phases, a 10,000-seater athletics stadium, a 40,000-seater cricket stadium, an indoor sports stadium with three halls (multi-purpose, combat sports and fencing), and a sports science centre will come up on the 100-acre parcel of land earmarked for the complex. It will also have a velodrome and an Olympic-size swimming pool. When complete, it will be the biggest integrated sports complex in Madhya Pradesh. Land for the complex was allotted in 2016 and construction began in 2023. A total budget of Rs 800 crore has been sanctioned for the project.