'Congress Has Always Practised Appeasement Politics' Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Targets Opposition During Bhopal Visit | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami was in Bhopal on Wednesday to pay tribute to the mother of union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kashibai, who recently passed away.

About Sonia Gandhi's book, Dhami said he heard about the work, and he would read the opus and understand it.

According to him, the book has referred to some incidents and skipped many others.

The Congress has always done appeasement politics, and when it was in power, the party worked for the vote bank.

They neither thought about the country's security nor encouraged the soldiers. The Congress-led governments and those supported by them never ordered the soldiers to greet the foe with fire and fury.

After the Modi-led government took over, the country's borders remained protected.

The government launched the surgical strike, air strike, and Operation Sindoor against the enemy.

These brave decisions encouraged the soldiers whom the government gave 'one rank one pension'.

''I'm the son of a soldier, so I understand their pains,'' he said.

The people have elected the BJP for its work, but some people oppose the party on one pretext or another, Dhami said.