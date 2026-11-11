Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Temperatures Drop Below 15°C In 17 Cities; Air Quality Deteriorates In Bhopal, Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Temperatures Drop Below 15°C In 17 Cities; Air Quality Deteriorates In Major Cities |

MP Weather News: Light fog is being observed in several cities across Madhya Pradesh during the morning hours as temperatures continue to fall. The latest Madhya Pradesh weather update shows that the minimum temperature has dropped below 15 degrees Celsius in 17 cities. Amarkantak and Karaundi have recorded temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius.

Interestingly, Bhopal and Jabalpur are currently colder than Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhopal, the minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh is likely to fall by another 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

AQI In Bhopal And Other Cities After 8 PM

Meanwhile, air pollution in Madhya Pradesh has increased since Diwali. The AQI in Bhopal and Ujjain has crossed the 400 mark. Air quality has also deteriorated in Gwalior, Indore, Dewas, Jabalpur, Mandideep, Singrauli, Pithampur and Katni. Due to rising pollution levels, a layer of haze settles over these cities after 8 PM, while light fog is seen during the morning hours.

Amarkantak, Karaundi Record Lowest Temperatures

According to the Meteorological Department, Amarkantak and Karaundi remain the coldest places in the state. Amarkantak recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8°C last night, followed by 11.3°C in Karaundi (Katni).

Other locations also recorded low temperatures, including Damoh at 12°C, Kalyanpur (Shahdol) at 12.3°C, Raisen at 12.6°C and Malajkhand (Balaghat) at 12.8°C.

Bhopal, Jabalpur and Chhindwara recorded 13°C, while Pachmarhi registered 13.2°C. Umaria recorded 13.4°C, Mandla and Nowgong 13.6°C, Rewa 13.8°C, Indore 14°C, Khajuraho 14.4°C and Sidhi 14.8°C. Temperatures in other cities remained at or above 15°C.

Temperature to Fall Further; No Rain Alert

The IMD has forecast a further drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next four days. The IMD Bhopal weather forecast also indicates that there is no alert for rain or thunderstorms anywhere in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The state witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall over the past week. However, weather conditions have now cleared, and no rainfall activity is expected on Wednesday.