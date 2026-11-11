Bhopal Shocker! Husband Offers Wife's Lover Permission To Continue Affair Until He Clears Alleged Debt Amid Blackmail Dispute | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man in the city offered his wife's lover continued access to her to settle an extortion debt. The man was living with his 30-year-old wife and their three children. His wife, meanwhile, developed an extramarital relationship with another man.

The man was soon approached by his wife’s lover with a demand for money.

He approached a mediation centre in the city, claiming that he was being blackmailed by his wife’s lover, who was demanding a large sum of money in return for not making videos of his intimate moments with his wife public.

In an effort to work out a reconciliation, the centre approached the alleged blackmailer, who was discovered to be a married man.

He claimed that he was not blackmailing anyone; rather, he was merely demanding the return of the money that the woman had extorted from him from time to time under various pretexts.

The centre's in-charge, Tabish Khan, told Free Press, “We were shocked when the woman’s husband said that he did not have the money being demanded, and that until he could arrange it, the lover was free to continue his relationship with his wife.”

This was among the 19 cases of marital and family disputes that came up before an alternative mediation centre launched by an organisation called the ‘National Social Justice Alliance’ in the city.

The centre, located near Kamla Park, was inaugurated on Nov 1. It remains open from 12 noon to 7 pm, all seven days a week.

“Our main objective is to resolve family and marital disputes through negotiations and counselling.

Our courts are grossly overburdened. Securing justice through the judiciary is both costly and time-consuming. Mediation and conciliation can be of great help in such a situation,” Khan added.