'We Are Distributing Bronchitis On Diwali' IAS Officer R Rajendran Raises Alarm Over Firecracker Pollution And Health Risks In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over the changing nature of Diwali celebrations and their impact on the environment, Labour Secretary R Rajendran has highlighted the growing pollution caused by firecrackers and the commercialisation of festivals.

In a social media post, he said Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, but the script of festivals is increasingly being written by the market. Sales, festive offers and shopping have become the yardsticks of celebration.

The best gift on Diwali, he said, could be clean air for everyone. Instead, people exchange sweets loaded with sugar and fat, packaged savouries and gifts that recipients may not even need. And finally, there are firecrackers, which offer little beyond noise and smoke.

He pointed out that the smoke emitted by firecrackers is far from harmless. It contains fine particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and metallic compounds used to produce colours.

After Diwali, air quality in several cities deteriorates to the very poor or severe category. When wind speeds are low, the smog can persist for several days.

These fine particles penetrate deep into the lungs and aggravate asthma attacks and bronchitis. Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

“We are distributing bronchitis on Diwali,” he wrote, adding that even families that do not burst a single firecracker are forced to breathe the same air as those that set off thousands of them. Regardless of whether one participates in bursting firecrackers, everyone breathes the same air.

Rajendran said pollution could be reduced without opposing festivals. What is needed, he suggested, is for people in every neighbourhood to speak out openly and take the initiative. He concluded by expressing hope that the next Diwali would be remembered for its lamps rather than the smog.