Madhya Pradesh Assembly Winter Session 2026 Approaches, Government Departments Yet To Submit Proposed Bill Details Despite Two Reminders In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Normally, government departments send information related to their upcoming bills to the parliamentary affairs department. It is through the parliamentary affairs department that the government comes to know how many bills of different departments will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.

The winter Assembly session will start in first week of December. But so far, the parliamentary affairs department remains clueless about the upcoming bills.

A senior parliamentary affairs department said that he had written twice to all departments, that if they have prepared any new bill. They should give information but no government department has responded in this regard.

According to parliamentary affairs department sources, it is certain that the appropriation bill of the finance department will come but a few departments may come up with a bill at the eleventh hour.

The preparation of a bill is a lengthy process as many rounds of senior secretary committee meetings take place over it and after getting the green signal, the bill draft is sent to the State Law Department for examination.

When the Law Department okays it, only then is the bill considered ready to be tabled in the Assembly.

If any department has not started any work earlier, then it is nearly impossible for it to come up with a bill in such a short span left for the Assembly's winter session.