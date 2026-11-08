Crores In Illegal Liquor Seized, But Kingpins Still Missing! Repeated Truck Seizures Raise Questions Over Police Investigations In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have seized more than half a dozen trucks carrying illegal liquor worth crores of rupees over the past three years, but have failed to identify the masterminds behind the smuggling network.

While several drivers and transporters were arrested, alleged syndicate operators remained beyond police reach, raising questions about the effectiveness of investigations and possible protection of influential liquor contractors.

In April 2024, Aerodrome police seized 300 cases of liquor from a truck on Super Corridor and arrested Ajay Chouksey, Akash Verma and Manoj. During questioning, Ajay reportedly named a liquor contractor believed to be close to a BJP MLA. Transporter Jeetu Rathore's name also surfaced, but police failed to establish who controlled the syndicate.

A month later, Rau police intercepted a liquor-laden truck bound for Gujarat. A liquor contractor from Hatod was allegedly linked to the consignment, but police did not record his name.

Recently, a joint team seized nearly 3,000 cases of liquor worth around Rs 3 crore near Patthar Mundla on Indore Bypass. In February, Lasudia police seized 2,800 cartons of beer, but could not identify the network behind the consignment.

In July, Kanadia police seized 927 cases of liquor and two vehicles worth a combined Rs 1.10 crore and arrested five suspects. Malharganj police also intercepted a liquor-laden vehicle heading towards Sagar without valid transport documents.

Banganga police earlier seized liquor worth Rs 20 lakh from a truck. Investigations by Rajendra Nagar and Simrol police indicated suspected links to liquor operators in Haryana and Ratlam, but no major syndicate leader was traced.

Three-layer system helps smugglers reach Gujarat

Liquor smugglers reportedly operate through a three-layer system to evade police. Liquor is first collected from licensed shops and transported using forged documents or without permits.

Drivers are then changed three times between Indore and Gujarat, with instructions relayed through mobile phones. Gang members also follow trucks in separate vehicles to monitor police checkpoints and warn drivers about possible interceptions.