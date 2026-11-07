Indore Crime News: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Minor Brother-In-Law Over Love Marriage In Khudel

Chembur man stabbed by elder brother in escalating family property dispute; accused held by RCF Police | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident of crime in Indore, a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his minor brother-in-law during a funeral-related ceremony in the Khudel area. Police suspect that a love marriage dispute was behind the murder. The accused minor has been detained, and Khudel police have launched an investigation into the Indore murder case.

The incident took place at Nilgiri Parisar in Dudhiya, where the victim, Deepak, a resident of Barotha village in Dewas district, had arrived to attend funeral rituals following the death of his mother-in-law.

According to police, Deepak was allegedly attacked with a knife behind a tent during the ceremony. He sustained serious stab injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has once again brought attention to rising concerns over violent crime in Madhya Pradesh.

During the investigation into the Khudel stabbing incident, police recorded the statement of Deepak's brother, Neeraj, who was also present at the ceremony.

Neeraj told police that a bhajan-kirtan programme was underway after the condolence rituals when Deepak's minor brother-in-law allegedly approached him in the darkness and stabbed him. The accused reportedly fled the scene after the attack.

Victim Had Married Two Years Ago; Love Marriage Dispute Suspected

Police said Deepak, son of Gopal, had entered into a love marriage with a woman from his village about two years ago.

Initially, the woman's family had opposed the marriage and cut off contact with the couple. However, relations were later restored, and Deepak had started visiting his in-laws' house.

During the investigation, police reportedly found that the woman's minor brother had remained unhappy with the marriage and allegedly harboured resentment towards Deepak.

Investigators suspect that the love marriage dispute may have been the motive behind the Indore murder, although the exact circumstances are still being investigated.

Family Heard Screams Around 2 AM During Funeral Ceremony

Station House Officer (SHO) Karni Singh Shaktawat said a bhajan-kirtan programme was underway at the house on Wednesday night as part of the funeral rituals.

Around 2 am on Thursday, family members heard Deepak's screams and rushed towards the spot. They found him lying injured behind a tent with multiple stab wounds.

The family immediately took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, police detained the minor suspect and initiated further investigation into the Indore stabbing and murder case. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and the suspected family dispute that allegedly led to the killing.

The incident has drawn attention to the latest crime news from Indore, particularly the alleged murder linked to a love marriage dispute in the Khudel area.

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