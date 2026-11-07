Diwali Food Safety Crackdown In Indore! Sale Of 600 Kg Milk Cake And Sweet Mawa Restricted Pending Lab Reports; 10 Mawa Shops Inspected | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety Administration team inspected 10 'mawa' outlets in the Pipli Bazar 'mawa' market and conducted preliminary tests using rapid testing kits.

The establishments included Shrinath Mawa Bhandar, Ramu Mawa Bhandar, Ratanlal Mawa Bhandar, Shree Ji Mawa Bhandar, Om Mawa Bhandar, Shankarlal Mawa Bhandar, Agrawal Mawa Bhandar, Ramji Mawa Bhandar, Ramji Maharaj and Khandelwal Mawa Bhandar.

The team also conducted preliminary tests of sweets at outlets in the airport area and at Sudani Caterers operating from Maheshwari 'Dharamshala' in Mahesh Nagar, on Friday.

During an inspection of Shri Balaji Trading on Ring Road, officials collected samples of Kanchan Shree brand milk cake and sweet 'mawa'.

Officials found around 600 kilograms of the two products in stock. The department has prohibited their sale until it receives the laboratory reports.

District food officer Manish Swami said the inspections were conducted on Thursday and Friday to ensure the availability of safe, quality food products during the festive season.

At Mai Shree Nashta Point and Ice Cream in Shipra, the team collected six samples of sweet 'mawa', 'mawa', 'gupchup', 'kesar peda', milk cake and white 'peda' for laboratory testing.

Officials also instructed the owner to maintain proper cleanliness and ensure the quality of the food products.

The authorities have sent the collected samples to laboratories for detailed examination. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, depending on the reports.