Indore Municipal Corporation Gears Up For Diwali! Commissioner Orders Urgent Road Repairs, Special Cleanliness Drives, Fire Safety Measures And Water Tankers On Standby | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Diwali and other festivals approaching, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed officials to strengthen civic arrangements, ensure fire safety and maintain uninterrupted essential services across the city.

At a review meeting at the AICTSL city bus office on Thursday, Singhal ordered special cleanliness drives before and after Diwali, road repairs and removal of traffic bottlenecks.

He directed officials to keep fire tenders accompanied by water tankers, with drivers available, for effective emergency response. Damaged roads and stretches obstructing traffic must be repaired on priority. Small trouble spots across zones and wards must also be rectified within the stipulated timeframe.

Roadside chambers obstructing traffic will be levelled to match road surfaces after Diwali.

Seven-day deadline for fixing leakages

Taking serious note of leakages from municipal and private water tankers, Singhal ordered repairs within seven days.

He directed officials to regularise illegal water connections under existing rules and recover outstanding water tax wherever applicable. Households in areas with newly laid distribution pipelines must receive legal connections, while roads excavated for pipeline installation must be restored to prescribed quality standards.

Warning against damage to utility lines

Reviewing development works, Singhal warned officials against negligence during excavation and construction, particularly near gas pipelines, drinking water lines and sewer networks.

He cautioned that damage to gas pipelines could cause serious accidents and directed officials to prevent disruption to water supply and drainage systems.

Notice to engineer over workshop water connection

Taking serious note of the disconnection of water supply to the IMC workshop at Jinsi, Singhal directed officials to issue a show-cause notice to sub-engineer Subhash.

He warned that negligence or unnecessary disruption of water supply to essential municipal facilities would not be tolerated.

The meeting also reviewed preparations under the 'Jan Vishwas' campaign, traffic management, road repairs, water distribution, illegal connections, pipeline leakages, drainage, fire safety and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, executive engineers, zonal officers and officials from workshop, removal, fire, water supply, drainage, traffic and other departments attended.

Singhal directed departments to maintain sanitation, traffic, water supply, drainage and fire safety arrangements throughout the festive season and complete assigned tasks within prescribed deadlines.