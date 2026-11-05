Indore District Hospital Adds 30 Beds For Newborns And Critically Ill Children, 10-Bed Mother-Newborn Care Unit Coming Soon | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Facilities for treating newborns and critically ill children have expanded at the District Hospital with the operationalisation of a 30-bed intensive care setup.

The facilities include a 20-bed Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and a 10-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Preparations are underway for a 10-bed Mother Newborn Care Unit (MNCU), offering joint treatment to mothers and newborns. Once operational, the hospital's paediatric treatment capacity will reach 40 beds.

Civil surgeon Dr Bhupendra Shekhawat said the 30-bed facility was operational, while work on the MNCU, equipment procurement and infrastructure upgrades continued.

The hospital conducted over 200 deliveries last month, including 47 caesarean operations. The expansion is expected to reduce dependence on other hospitals for post-natal newborn care among patients from the city's western region. The maternity department currently has around 100 beds.

Equipment being procured includes radiant warmers, phototherapy units, neonatal laryngoscopes, baby weighing machines, oxygen hoods, pulse oximeters and bubble CPAP systems. Radiant warmers maintain newborn body temperature, phototherapy treats jaundice, while bubble CPAP supports infants facing breathing difficulties.

However, the dedicated oxygen line remains incomplete despite the SNCU and PICU becoming functional. A proposal to increase the hospital's total capacity to 300 beds awaits PIP approval.