Festivals Can Strengthen Team Spirit And Inclusive Workplace Culture, Expert Highlights At IMA Session In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Festivals can go beyond celebrations to become powerful tools for building workplace relationships, strengthening team spirit and nurturing inclusive leadership, experts highlighted at a special session organised by the Indore Management Association (IMA) on Tuesday.

Held under IMA's Contemporary Learning Series at the Jaal Auditorium Campus, the session, titled ‘From Festive Etiquette to Workplace Leadership’, featured Harneet Chhabra, image consultant, corporate trainer and global career counsellor.

Building an inclusive workplace

Addressing participants, Chhabra emphasised that celebrating festivals together helps employees develop a stronger sense of belonging and connection with their organisations.

However, she stressed that such celebrations must respect the diverse beliefs, traditions and personal preferences of employees.

She highlighted the importance of equal participation, sensitivity and respectful communication, cautioning that workplace celebrations should never make anyone feel excluded or uncomfortable.

Leadership begins with mutual respect

Chhabra explained that effective leadership extends beyond achieving professional targets to listening to employees, valuing their opinions and recognising their contributions. When employees feel safe, respected and included, their confidence, morale and productivity improve.

The session also explored how inclusive celebrations can strengthen teamwork, build trust and improve employee satisfaction, ultimately contributing to organisational efficiency and growth.

The programme aimed to encourage organisations to make workplace culture more people-centric through better etiquette, mutual respect and positive leadership practices.