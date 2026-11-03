'Shows Featuring Patriotic Artistes Must Go On,' Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav On 'Khalistani' Threat To Cancel Diljit Dosanjh Indore Concert | VIDEO

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav On Diljit Dosanjh Concert Threat: Police Capable Of Handling Threats, ‘Shows Featuring Patriotic People Must Go On’ | Watch Video |

Indore Concert News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has received two threatening emails warning against Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert scheduled on November 15. The mayor assured that the concert will be held as planned and that Indore Police is capable of handling such threats. The emails were sent to his personal email address over the past 15 days and reportedly referred to the Khalistani movement.

The Mayor has forwarded both emails to the Indore Police and informed them about the threats. He said such threats will not stop events from taking place in the city.

Threatening Emails Refer To Khalistani Movement

According to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, both emails were written in English and were almost identical. They reportedly contained references to the Khalistani movement and threatened to cancel the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Indore. The Mayor said the emails were likely sent because the Municipal Corporation, particularly the Mayor's office and residence, is involved in granting permissions for such events.

He confirmed that both messages were sent to his personal email account and have been forwarded to the police for further action.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav says, "I received a threatening email in my inbox demanding that Diljit Dosanjh's show should not take place, which I have forwarded to the Police Commissioner. The Indore Police is fully capable..." https://t.co/FOVm7pdsHU — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

Mayor Says Indore Police Capable Of Handling Threats

Reacting to the threatening emails, Indore Mayor Bhargav said, the Indore Police and other law enforcement agencies are fully equipped to deal with such threats. He added that events featuring patriotic individuals should continue to take place in the city without fear.

"Iss tarah ki dhamakiyon se deal karne me Indore ki Police Saksham hai. Sath hi Deshbhakt logon ke show indore me ho aur hote rhe," Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bharagava.

Referring to Diljit Dosanjh's previous performance in Indore, the Mayor said the upcoming show would also go ahead as planned. He maintained that such threats should not affect public events or celebrations in the city.

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Show On November 15

The Diljit Dosanjh Indore show on November 15 will be held at C-21 Ground. The singer is currently on a music tour, and his Delhi performance has already concluded.