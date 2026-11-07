Diwali Gift For 274 People In Indore! Police Recover And Return Lost Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹78 Lakh, Owners Express Joy | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Zone-3 police recovered 168 lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 58 lakh and returned them to their actual owners on Friday. The phones were traced with the help of technical evidence, mobile location details and cyber cell teams from different police stations.

According to the police, the teams from different police stations and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) circles worked together to trace the missing phones.

The search extended to various districts of Madhya Pradesh and other states. Police recovered a total of 168 phones of different brands.

They were handed over to their owners during a programme held in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-3, Abhishek Ranjan and additional DCP Om Prakash.

Banganga police station accounted for the most recoveries, with 112 phones. Palasia police recovered 18 phones, Hira Nagar 13, Sanyogitaganj 11, Kotwali and Tukoganj five each, Chhoti Gwaltoli three and MG Road one.

The recovered phones have an estimated combined value of Rs 58,02,000. Several owners expressed happiness and thanked the police for recovering their phones, particularly as they received them back ahead of Diwali.

106 lost mobile phones returned by crime branch

The city crime branch returned 106 lost mobile phones worth about Rs 20 lakh to their owners, bringing smiles ahead of Diwali.

The phones were recovered from different parts of Madhya Pradesh and other states, including Rajasthan and Maharashtra, following complaints registered on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) (Sanchar Saathi) portal and the Citizen Cop application.

With Friday's recovery, the crime branch has returned a total of 1,157 mobile phones to their owners against complaints received so far in 2026.