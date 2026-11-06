Indore's MGM Medical College Gets 39 New PG Seats, Total Rises To 322, Highest In Madhya Pradesh; Patients To Benefit From More Specialist Doctors | Represenatative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College has achieved a major milestone in medical education with the approval of 39 new postgraduate (PG) seats across nine departments. With this addition, the total number of PG seats has increased to 322, the highest among government and private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. The college also has 13 super-speciality seats.

How patients will benefit

The additional seats will allow more medical graduates to receive specialist training. This is expected to strengthen healthcare services at hospitals attached to the college.

With more PG doctors working in different departments, patients could benefit from faster examinations, timely treatment and better surgical services. The increased medical workforce, particularly in surgery and other specialist departments, could also help reduce waiting time for operations and dependence on other hospitals.

Boost to medical education and research

The increase in seats will also support clinical training, teaching and medical research. More PG students will encourage academic activities and the use of modern treatment methods.

It will also help prepare specialist doctors who can serve in government hospitals and other healthcare institutions across the state. Better availability of trained doctors could strengthen government healthcare schemes and improve treatment facilities for economically weaker patients.

Major achievement for college: Dean

MGM Medical College dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria described the approval as a historic achievement reflecting the institution's academic progress and continuous efforts.

He said the real strength of a medical college lies not just in its buildings and facilities but in the skilled doctors it trains. He added that the college aims to provide quality medical education while improving healthcare services for the public.

Department-wise increase in PG seats

Department

New seats

Community Medicine

12

Pathology

9

Orthopaedics

5

General Surgery

4

Anatomy

2

Forensic Medicine

2

Microbiology

2

Psychiatry

2

Dermatology

1

Total

39