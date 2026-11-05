RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale Warns Against Inciting Gen Z Youth, Backs SIR Electoral Roll Revision In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday endorsed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying names of non-citizens should be removed.

Commenting on Gen Z movements, he said youths had the right to raise demands but warned that attempts to instigate them could be part of a conspiracy.

Addressing reporters at Daly College after the three-day meeting of the RSS All India Executive Board, Hosabale also clarified that the Hindu community, not the RSS, would take forward the Kashi and Mathura issues.

Defending SIR, he said electoral rolls must be verified and corrected continuously. He cited his own case, saying his name was registered both in his ancestral village and at his present place of residence.

"I, too, have received a notice from the Election Commission. Why should my name be registered in two places?" he asked.

Hosabale referred to an earlier electoral roll verification exercise during TN Seshan's tenure as chief election commissioner and questioned why similar exercises were being opposed now. He maintained that inclusion of non-citizens in electoral rolls was problematic from economic and social perspectives.

On Gen Z movements, Hosabale said young people had every right to demand their rights. However, he cautioned against foreign powers influencing the country through youth movements. Inciting violence and unrest using young people was wrong, he said, adding that attempts to exploit youth power could involve a conspiracy.

On reservation, Hosabale said the system should continue until social equality was achieved. He maintained that reservation remained essential for beneficiaries because of historical social inequalities.

Speaking about Hindutva, he said Hindu identity and Hindutva could not be separated. "Hindutva is Hinduness," he said.

RSS to launch awareness drive against drug addiction

Sharing the meeting's outcomes, Hosabale said the RSS would launch an awareness campaign against drug addiction. He also said the organisation's structure would include 88 divisional heads alongside 48 'prant' units.