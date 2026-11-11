Bhopal Drug Bust! DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹2.96 Crore From Grand Trunk Express; Ghanaian Woman Arrested With Drugs Hidden In Horlicks Jar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 591 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2.96 crore and arrested a Ghanaian woman suspected of drug trafficking in Bhopal, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence that the woman was carrying narcotics aboard the Grand Trunk Express travelling from Chennai to Delhi, DRI officers intercepted her in the B2 coach when the train arrived at Platform No. 2 of Bhopal Junction railway station on Sunday evening.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including a woman constable and two male constables.

The woman was taken off the train, and a search of her belongings led to the recovery of a cylindrical packet weighing 346 grams concealed in her handbag and 15 capsule-shaped packets weighing 245 grams hidden inside a Horlicks jar.

The packets contained a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field test kit.

The woman was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.