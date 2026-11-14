Diljit Dosanjh Indore Concert: Over 500 Cops To Guard November 15 Concert Amid Bomb Threats; Drone Surveillance Underway

Over 500 Cops To Guard Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 Concert In Indore Amid Bomb Threats; Drone Surveillance Underway | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 police personnel are to be deployed for famous Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert scheduled for November 15 at C21 Ground in Indore, following repeated bomb threats received via email.

Police have tightened security arrangements, with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Crime Branch teams checking the venue three to four times daily. Drone surveillance has also begun, while police will monitor major roads, checkpoints and intersections.

Police said the team had discussed security arrangements with the organisers. Local police, Crime Branch, BDS and private security teams will work together during the event.

The concert is proposed to be held on a four-lakh-square-foot ground, where a special stage will be set up.

Four Locations Receive Bomb Threat Emails

According to information, four locations, including Punjab National Bank, received threatening emails on Thursday at different times, including between 10.30 am and 10.36 am, around noon and at 1.47 pm.

Police identified two email IDs and were examining login records, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and other digital evidence.

Investigators were also checking whether hackers had used compromised accounts or email data purchased through the dark web. Police were trying to establish whether an individual or an organised cybercrime network was involved.

Although the threats investigated so far were found to be false, security remained tight.

Hacked Email Account Linked To Threats

Earlier, the mayor's secretariat, three private schools and banks received similar threats. The Gwalior High Court also received an email threatening the concert.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained a suspect who claimed to have sold his email account.

Police also traced an earlier threat to a hacked account belonging to Dewas resident Nikhil Gupta. Investigators found a suspicious US-linked IP address and evidence of virtual private network (VPN) usage.

Meanwhile, police were reviewing the organisers' application for permission to hold the concert.