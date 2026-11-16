Lashkar Terrorist Latif Bhat, Suspect In CRPF Camp Attack, Gunned Down In J&K's Kulgam

LeT top commander Latif Bhat was killed in an encounter in J&K's Kulgam. | File photo

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top commander Latif Bhat was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

Bhat was a key suspect in the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost and camp at Akhran near Mir Bazar in the district on November 11. Three security personnel were injured in the attack.

Security agencies then put out posters seeking information relating to Bhat and his accomplices Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom.

Latif Bhat Key Suspect Behind Migrant Killings

Bhat was a key suspect behind targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including the death of two migrant workers in Kulgam in July. A week prior, a policeman was killed in a targeted attack in Anantnag, following which a major police crackdown was launched across Kashmir.

During the Shopian encounter in July, he, along with top Lashkar commander Zakir Ganai, was trapped. During the five-day-long encounter, security forces killed Ganai. However, Bhat managed to flee.

In the following days, Bhat was suspected to have reactivated sleeper cells to carry out target non-locals and security personnel at the behest of handlers across the border.

Who Is Latif Bhat?

Bhat studied till Class 12 at Government Higher Secondary School, Ashmuji, and later joined Government Degree College, Kulgam, NDTV reported. He later dropped out of college and started working as a carpenter.

A missing person report was filed in November 2025 when his family could not locate him. By then, he had allegedly joined LeT proxy The Resistance Front after being radicalised by terrorist Zakir Ahmad.