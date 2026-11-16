Bilkis Bano Case: SC Suspends Life Sentence Of 2 Convicts, Grants Bail

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, noting that they have spent more than 17 years in prison.

According to Bar and Bench, a Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale ordered the suspension of their sentences on October 28 while hearing appeals filed by the two convicts challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment, which upheld their conviction and sentences.

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Earlier remission quashed by Supreme Court

The petitioners are among the 11 convicts who were released from a Godhra jail by the Gujarat government in August 2022. However, in January 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission granted to them and directed the convicts to surrender before the Godhra sub-jail authorities.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," Bar and Bench quoted the Bench as saying.

Convictions and sentences under challenge

The two accused were convicted by the trial court under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 302 (murder), read with Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine in connection with a case registered at Godhra Town police station in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.

Appearing for the convicts, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted that they had already spent more than 17 years in prison. He further argued that one of the accused was not named in the FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident. The Bench was also informed that one of the appellants was severely physically challenged.

Prosecution opposes bail plea

Opposing the bail plea, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre strongly argued that both courts below had duly examined the relevant evidence, particularly in view of the gravity of the offence.

However, the Bench was not persuaded by the opposition and ordered the suspension of their sentences while granting them bail, subject to terms and conditions to be determined by the concerned trial court.

Bail subject to trial court conditions

"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the Court observed. The appeals will be taken up for hearing in due course.

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