‘Agli Baar Gully Cricket’: Sachin Tendulkar Keeps 10-Year Promise, Plays Street Cricket With Prince William & Kate Middleton In Mumbai | VIDEO

Sachin Plays Street Cricket With Prince William & Kate Middleton In Mumbai | Image Credit: X/ANI

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled a 10-year-old promise on Monday as he played gully cricket with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Mumbai. The royal couple joined the Master Blaster for a fun cricket session at Ballard Estate during their three-day visit to India.

While chatting with the media, Tendulkar revealed that he had promised Prince William that they would play street cricket the next time they met during their meet in 2016.

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 10-Year-Old Promise

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Speaking about the special moment, Tendulkar recalled his conversation with Prince William from a decade ago.

"10 saal pehle bhi mile the cricket khelne ke liye, maine kaha tha ki hum is samay maidaan cricket khel rahe hain abhi agli baar gully cricket bhi khelenge. Toh woh aaye aur gully cricket khele aur bachhon ke sath itna time bitaya toh achhi baat hai," the former India captain told media.

The former India captain also spoke about the larger purpose behind the royal couple's visit to Mumbai. He praised the Royal Family for supporting an important cause and bringing global attention to environmental challenges. Tendulkar said collective efforts were needed to make the planet a better place for future generations.

What Is The Earthshot Prize?

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental problems. The initiative focuses on five key areas: protecting nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, reducing waste and tackling climate change.

It selects five winners every year, with each winner receiving £1 million to help expand their environmental projects. The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on November 17, with several Indian and international celebrities expected to attend

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