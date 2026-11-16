Prince William, Kate Middleton Play Gully Cricket With Schoolchildren In Mumbai's Ballard Estate; Sachin Tendulkar Joins Royal Couple - VIDEO | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed an unusual cricket match on Monday as Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton picked up the bat and joined schoolchildren for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also joined the activity, drawing large crowds as the royal couple traded their formal engagements for a sporting outing.

Video Shows Royal Couple Enjoying Gully Cricket

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Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed Prince William batting as schoolchildren bowled to him and fielded around the makeshift pitch. Tendulkar was later seen fielding near the bowler, while Princess Kate also took her turn with the bat amid cheers from those gathered.

Hundreds Witness Royal Couple While Playing Cricket

The atmosphere turned celebratory as hundreds of spectators watched the game, with the song ‘Jai Ho’ playing in the background. Videos of the royal couple enjoying the cricket session quickly attracted attention on social media.

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, marking their first official visit to India in a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales are undertaking a three-day tour centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize, with engagements in Mumbai before travelling to New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prince William & Princess Kate Middleton In Mumbai

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Monday, marking their first official visit to India in a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales are undertaking a three-day tour centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize, with engagements in Mumbai before travelling to New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The couple are scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, before heading to the national capital. Their meeting with PM Modi is expected to take place on Wednesday, November 18.

Their previous official visit to India was in April 2016. According to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Mumbai programme is intended to introduce the royal couple to people and initiatives shaping India's future. The engagements focus on sustainable urban transport, responsible manufacturing, youth-led environmental initiatives and the country's creative industries.

What Is The Earthshot Prize?

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Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize recognises and supports innovative solutions to major environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

Five winners are selected each year, with each receiving £1 million to help scale up their environmental solutions. The 2026 ceremony in India is expected to spotlight the country's climate-focused innovations and young entrepreneurs.

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