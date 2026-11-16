Mumbai Techie Loses ₹90.8 Lakh In Work-From-Home Job Scam; Makes 525 UPI Transfers Over 3 Years, Uses Father's Pension

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Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman from Bhandup, who took up an online data-entry job in search of additional income, allegedly lost Rs 90.8 lakh to fraudsters over three years after being repeatedly pressured into making payments. The accused allegedly threatened to get her and her family arrested and circulate morphed objectionable photographs of her if she stopped paying, leading her to approach the police.

Cyber Police Register FIR Against 5 People

The East Cyber Police registered an FIR on November 11 against five unidentified persons in connection with the alleged fraud, as reported by The Times of India. The woman, who works for an AI-based IT solutions company in Thane, had responded to a work-from-home data-entry job advertisement on Instagram on September 28, 2023.

According to the report citing her complaint, the accused initially collected her documents and photographs before demanding money under various pretexts, including registration, forms, GST, CGST and company policy charges. Police stated that she made 525 UPI transactions to multiple bank accounts between 2023 and 2026, transferring a total of Rs 90.8 lakh.

Father's Pension Also Used To Make Payments

As the demands continued, the woman allegedly exhausted her savings and eventually transferred her father's pension money to her own account to meet the payments. Her father, who retired from the ST Department in 2015, was supporting the family through his pension, along with the woman's salary.

The complaint names WhatsApp users identifying themselves as Khushbu Khan, Nashrat Anjum and Wasim Khan, who allegedly coordinated with other mobile users and holders of beneficiary bank accounts. They repeatedly sent the woman payment scanners and UPI details, asking her to transfer money.

Accused Allegedly Threaten Arrest & Defamation

The accused allegedly escalated the pressure when she attempted to stop making payments. They threatened to lodge false police complaints against her and her family and have them arrested. They also allegedly warned that morphed, objectionable photographs created using her picture would be circulated on social media to defame her.

Unable to withstand the alleged harassment and threats, the woman eventually informed her father and approached the cyber police. She had also filed four online complaints through the national cybercrime helpline 1930. Police have asked banks to freeze the beneficiary accounts to which the money was transferred. The identities and whereabouts of the accused are being investigated.

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