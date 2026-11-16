Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 36-Year-Old Dharavi Man For Allegedly Supplying Mule Bank Accounts To Online Fraud & Cybercrime Networks | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man from Dharavi for allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to a network involved in online fraud, gaming-related transactions and cybercrime. The accused, identified as Wasim Javed Khan, was allegedly operating the racket with the assistance of a person named Sagar, who is based in Goa.

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During a raid at Khan's residence, the Crime Branch recovered 56 ATM cards, including 23 cards bearing SIM cards of different telecom companies, 32 loose SIM cards, a mobile phone, bank passbooks, cheque books, blank cheques, account-opening forms and several documents containing personal identification details.

According to the FIR, officers of the Crime Branch Unit 8 received confidential information that Khan, a resident of Nehru Society Old Building on V.M. Thevar Marg in Dharavi, was allegedly collecting details of newly opened savings and current bank accounts from different banks in Mumbai, along with SIM cards linked to those accounts. These accounts and SIM cards were allegedly activated before being handed over to others for use in online fraud, gaming and cybercrime transactions.

Acting on the tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided Khan's residence at around 9.30 pm on November 14. Khan was found at home with his wife, Rubina. During his personal search, police recovered a Nothing-brand mobile phone.

A subsequent search of the house led to the recovery of several ATM cards belonging to different banks, SIM cards of various telecom operators, memory cards, bank passbooks, three cheque books, four loose cheques, six bank letters, photocopies of identity documents, bank account-opening forms, a notebook and a diary allegedly containing bank account details.

During interrogation, Khan allegedly told investigators that he had met a person named Sagar from Goa, who offered him between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 for every bank account supplied for gaming, online fraud and cybercrime activities.

Khan allegedly roped in his acquaintances and friends to identify individuals willing to open bank accounts. He reportedly paid each account holder Rs 15,000 for opening an account and handing over its ATM card and the SIM card linked to the account.

After collecting the ATM cards and linked SIM cards, Khan allegedly forwarded them to Sagar in Goa. According to the police, these accounts, SIM cards and ATM cards were subsequently used for gaming transactions, online cheating and other cyber fraud-related financial transactions.

Investigators also reportedly found photographs containing details of various bank accounts stored on Khan's mobile phone.

The case was registered at the Dharavi police station on the complaint of Crime Branch constable Yogesh Shivaji Satale. Police have booked Khan and the absconding accused, identified as Sagar, under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to identify the individuals whose bank accounts were allegedly procured and establish the extent of the financial transactions carried out through the suspected mule accounts.