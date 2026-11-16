Mumbai Fire Brigade Battles 1,200 Vacancies As Diwali Fire Calls Cross 500, Association Moves Bombay HC | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) faced tremendous overload this Diwali festival with handling more than 500 fire calls with limited staff. The MFB has been managing the force with as many as 1200 vacant posts, including that of officers and firefighters. With no sign of filling the posts soon, the MFB officers association and firefighters union have raised concerns over the multiplied work pressures, BMC's administration's lethargy in filling posts which potentially lacks motivation among the staff to perform duties, indirectly affecting public safety at large in time of disasters.

The MFB Officers Association has also filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court, against the BMC administration for not implementing the MAHARASHTRA FIRE PREVENTION & LIFE SAFETY MEASURES ACT 2006. "The next hearing is expected post Diwali vacation and BMC administration is expected to submit it's affidavit," said advocate Prakash Devdas, association's president.

Advocate Devdas said that although on paper the vacancies are 1200, considering the massive urban development and increased number of highrises, slums and commercial establishments, the MFB falls short of 40% of firemen. "Leave aside creating additional posts, we demand filling bare minimum required posts. We fail to understand why no body is bothered for the implementation of Maharashtra Government's Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act which can save lives and properties in Mumbai. The state government passed a law but failed to its implementation to protect lives of the citizens of Mumbai."

MFB's Chief Fire Officer, Ravindra Ambulgekar acknowledged the vacancies and said our staff was working 24/7 during Diwali. He said that the file regarding the filling up the vacancies is in preparation and administration approval is expected in two to three months.

The FPJ contacted Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Kishore Gandhi for a comment, but did not get any response.

A divisional fire officer on condition of anonymity said, "The situation during this Diwali was serious. With loose rules for leaves for lower ranks staff, limited officers at mid ranks and some vehicles breaking down, we worked even on our weekly off. With decreasing number of staff and rising civic challenges due to rapid urban infrastructure development, the MFB is set for larger future problems if changes and not done now. We fear staff is not hired on contractual basis as contract staff lacks commitments while fighting disasters. For keeping Mumbai's life and property safe, MFB needs full time appointments of trained staff and machinery."

As per advocate Devdas, there has been no hiring at the MFB since 2016-17. While during the recruitment drive held in 2023-24, no appointments were done after complaints of malpractices in the recruiting process and alleged fake appointment letters.

Current vacanct posts in MFB-

Firemen 600 post

Leading Firemen 303

Driver operator 290

Asstt Station Office90

Station officer 25

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