1,800 Thane Residents Run For A Cleaner, Safer & Greener Tomorrow At Garware Marathon 2026 |

Thane: Promoting the message of a cleaner, safer and greener future, the Garware Marathon 2026 – Mumbai Edition witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 1,800 runners at Upvan Lake in Thane on Sunday. Organised under the theme *‘Run for a Cleaner, Safer and Greener Tomorrow’*, the event brought together participants aged between five and 77 years, highlighting the importance of fitness, environmental awareness and road safety.

The marathon featured three categories – 3 km, 5 km and 10 km – and was organised with a focus on the Swachh Bharat initiative, road safety and sustainable transportation. Winners were felicitated with cash prizes, along with helmets and safety kits, reinforcing the importance of responsible road behaviour.

The event was organised under the Sansad Khel Mahotsav by MP Naresh Mhaske and Lifestyle Veda Integrated Welfare Foundation, in association with Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited. The initiative was also organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to MPs to promote sports culture through the Khelo India campaign.

While Saturday was dedicated to preparatory activities, awareness campaigns and initiatives to encourage public participation, the main marathon took place at Upvan Lake on Sunday.

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Addressing the participants, MP Naresh Mhaske emphasised the importance of following traffic rules to prevent road accidents. He said that several accidents continue to occur due to violations of traffic regulations and urged participants to spread awareness about road safety among citizens. He also highlighted the importance of helmets and responsible driving for building safer roads.

The event was attended by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of the Traffic Police Department; Dr Arun Kumar Kanojia, Chief Physiotherapist; Deepak Joshi, Director of Garware Hi-Tech Films Pvt. Ltd.; Neeraj Saroha, Chief Executive Officer of Lifestyle Veda Foundation; Bala Gavas and other dignitaries.

The initiative aimed to create awareness about three key objectives – clean cities, safe roads and a greener tomorrow. Participants were encouraged to adopt responsible habits such as maintaining cleanliness, following traffic regulations, wearing helmets and embracing environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

Winners – 10 km Men's Category

16–25 years

- First: Dheeraj Kumar

- Second: Abhinav Yadav

- Third: Mahesh Kakad

26–40 years

- First: Hitesh Shinde

- Second: Dinkar Mahale

- Third: Shubham More

41–60 years

- First: Manilal Gavit

- Second: RBS Moni

- Third: Rajkumar Singh

61 years and above

- First: Anil Khandelwal

- Second: Narayan Shetty

- Third: Chandeshwar Prasad

Winners – 10 km Women's Category

16–25 years

- First: Samika Manchekar

- Second: Archana Vishnu Shep

- Third: Divya Pingle

26–40 years

- First: Shruti Ullal

- Second: Nisha Ubale

- Third: Jagruti Bandelkar

41–60 years

- First: Lakshmi Jha

- Second: Neelima Bhadgaonkar

- Third: Dr Indu Tandon

Winners – 5 km Men's Category

12–25 years

- First: Vansh Saini

- Second: Rishi Vavre

- Third: Devidas Bache

26–40 years

- First: Dharma Raval

- Second: Shashikant Pawar

- Third: Avadhoot Mulye

41–60 years

- First: Vijaykumar Gupta

- Second: Naushad Khan

- Third: Rupchand Lalchand Shele

60 years and above

- First: Nagesh Kudtarkar

- Second: Bisweshwar Saiba

- Third: Chandrakant Salvekar

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Winners – 5 km Women's Category

12–25 years

- First: Vaishnavi Raval

- Second: Khushi Singh

- Third: Tara Madane

26–40 years

- First: Komal Khandekar

- Second: Preeti Wagh

- Third: Vijayalakshmi Rajbhar

41–60 years

- First: Anjali Tiwari

- Second: Nupur Shetty

- Third: Surinder Jammulal

60 years and above

- First: Jayanti Ramachandram

- Second: Mallika Gopinathan

- Third: Bhagyawanti Waghmare

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