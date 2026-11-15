Rinku Singh Meets PM Narendra Modi, Invites Him To Wedding With Priya Saroj Ahead Of December 4 Ceremony

nku Singh Meets PM Narendra Modi, Invites Him To Wedding With Priya Saroj | Image Credits: Instagram/RinkuSingh

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family and personally invited him to his wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The India batter also sought the Prime Minister's blessings ahead of the much-awaited wedding, which is scheduled to take place next month. Rinku shared pictures from the meeting on social media on Sunday, November 15.

Rinku Singh Shares Picture With PM Modi

Taking to Instagram, Rinku posted a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his happiness over the meeting. The cricketer revealed that he had invited the Prime Minister to his wedding and sought his blessings for the special occasion.

"Honoured to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us," Rinku wrote in his Instagram post.

The meeting comes as preparations for Rinku and Priya's wedding gather pace. Earlier, the cricketer's family had also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and handed him the wedding invitation.

Rinku's mother Beena Devi, brother Sonu Singh and sister Neha Singh were part of the meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The family personally invited Adityanath to attend the wedding celebrations.

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Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to tie the knot on December 4, 2026, in Lucknow. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place at the Ramada Hotel, with several prominent personalities from cricket and politics expected to attend.

The couple got engaged on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Priya Saroj is a Samajwadi Party MP who represents the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh.