 Viral Video Shows Fan Offering Baby To Yash Thakur As India Pacer Signs Autographs During IND Vs NZ 5th ODI
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Viral Video Shows Fan Offering Baby To Yash Thakur As India Pacer Signs Autographs During IND Vs NZ 5th ODI

A viral video from the IND vs NZ 5th ODI in Mount Maunganui shows a fan sitting in the grass banks offering their baby to Yash Thakur while the India pacer was signing autographs. Thakur declined the offer and continued signing memorabilia for other fans. The pacer made his ODI debut in the match, finishing with figures of 1/38.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Fan Offering Baby To Yash Thakur As India Pacer Signs Autographs During IND Vs NZ 5th ODI

A rather unusual moment involving India pacer Yash Thakur caught the attention of cricket fans during the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. A fan sitting in the grass banks offered their baby to the Indian cricketer while he was signing autographs for spectators near the boundary.

Fan Offers Baby To Yash Thakur During Autograph Session

In the viral video, Thakur can be seen interacting with spectators and signing autographs while stationed near the boundary. A fan sitting in the grass banks then extends their baby towards the Indian pacer, seemingly hoping to get a memorable moment with the cricketer.

Thakur does not take the baby and instead continues signing memorabilia for the fans gathered around him. The unusual interaction has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts, with the video gaining traction across social media platforms.

Players often take time out to interact with supporters during international matches, especially when fielding close to the stands. However, this particular incident stood out because of the unexpected offer made by the fan.

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The fifth ODI was also a special occasion for Thakur, as the pacer made his debut in the 50-over format for India. He received his maiden ODI cap from Axar Patel before taking the field at the Bay Oval.

Yash Thakur finished with figures of 1/38 in his 10 overs, conceding 38 runs and picking up the wicket of Dean Foxcroft. India eventually secured a 22-run victory to win the five-match ODI series 3-1.

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