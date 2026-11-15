'DSP For A Reason': Mohammed Siraj Rushes To Pick Up Fallen Indian Flag As Security Personnel Catch Pitch Invader During IND vs NZ 5th ODI; VIDEO

Mohammed Siraj Rushes To Pick Up Fallen Indian Flag As Security Personnel Catch Pitch Invader During IND vs NZ 5th ODI; VIDEO | Instagram

The Indian cricket fans are praising Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj for his gesture of respect towards the national flag. A video is going viral on social media in which Mohammed Siraj can be seen picking up the Indian flag after it fell on the ground. The incident occurred during the India vs New Zealand 5th ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Sunday.

Invader Drops Flag On Ground

The viral video shows that a fan invades the pitch with an Indian flag in his hands during the match and the security personnel are seen chasing him. As the invader reaches the pitch, he was overpowered by the security personnel. However, during the process, the flag fell on the ground when the security guards took the man into their custody.

Siraj Rushes To Pick Up Tricolour

Mohammed Siraj, who is also a DSP in the Telangana Police Department, saw the flag falling to the ground. He immediately rushed towards the scene and picked up the Tricolour quickly from the ground. Siraj respectfully picked up the flag, folded it and handed it over to Naman Dhir who was fielding on mid off.

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Fans Praise Siraj

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the fans started praising Siraj for his mark of respect for the Tricolour.

A fans said, "Salute to DSP siraj Sir", another said, "Respect for siraj bhai." A fan also said, "DSP for a reason." The comment section of the viral was full of messages from the fans showing respect for the Indian pacer.