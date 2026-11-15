Mohammed Siraj Loses His Cool At Ishan Kishan After Missed Catch Gives New Zealand Crucial Runs | Video

Mohammed Siraj Loses His Cool At Ishan Kishan | X

Mohammed Siraj was visibly frustrated after Blair Tickner got a lucky boundary during the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand. The incident occurred in the 46th over when Siraj bowled a delivery that took the outside edge of Tickner's bat and raced away to the boundary for four.

What made the moment interesting was Siraj's reaction immediately after the ball. The Indian pacer appeared unhappy with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, seemingly believing that the edge could have been comfortably collected had Kishan been standing in his usual position behind the stumps.

Mohammed Siraj Loses His Cool At Ishan Kishan

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Siraj was visibly frustrated as he reacted to the missed opportunity, suggesting that the wicketkeeper's positioning had played a role in the boundary. The bowler appeared convinced that the chance was there to be taken, but the ball escaped the Indian fielders and resulted in four valuable runs for New Zealand.

The incident caught attention as Siraj made his displeasure evident on the field. With India looking to restrict New Zealand's scoring in the final overs, every run and every opportunity mattered.

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