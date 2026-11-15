LA28 Olympics Cricket Qualification: How Teams Can Secure Their Place At Los Angeles 2028; All You Need To Know | X

Cricket is all set to return to the Olympic Games after 128 years. The sport will be part of the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Olympics, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the dates and venues for the final qualifying tournaments. These matches will decide which teams get the remaining spots in the men's and women's cricket events.

When And Where Will It Be Held?

The ICC Men's Olympic Qualifier will take place in Bangladesh from February 5 to 13, 2028. The women's qualifying tournament will follow in the United States from February 26 to March 5, 2028.

Both tournaments will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four. Each team will play against the other three teams in its group.

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How Can Teams Qualify?

The qualification format will be the same for both the men's and women's tournaments. The top team from each group will move to the final.

The winner of the final will earn the last available spot in the respective Olympic competition. Each qualifier will have 13 matches, giving teams a final chance to book their place at the Los Angeles Games.

Which Teams Have Already Qualified?

Four teams have already secured their places in the women's cricket competition at LA28. India, Great Britain, Australia and South Africa qualified after finishing as the highest-ranked teams from their respective regions.

India topped the rankings in Asia, Great Britain in Europe, Australia in Oceania and South Africa in Africa.

Cricket Returns To Olympics After 128 Years

Cricket will return to the Olympics at LA28 after a gap of 128 years. The sport was last played at the 1900 Paris Olympics.

The men's and women's competitions at Los Angeles 2028 will each feature six teams. With the final qualifiers approaching, teams will be looking to make the most of their opportunity and secure a place at one of the world's biggest sporting events.