Bhiwandi: Dispute Over Broken Machine Thread At Jeans Factory Turns Violent; Two Injured In Scissor Attacks, One Accused Absconding

Minor injured Imran (L) & Critical injured Rehan (R) |

Bhiwandi: A minor dispute over a broken machine thread at a jeans factory in Bhiwandi escalated into a bloody clash between two acquaintances, with both sides allegedly attacking each other with scissors. The violence, which began inside the factory, spilled onto the road, leaving both youths seriously injured. One of the accused, identified as Suhail, the brother of one of the men involved, is absconding. The police have registered separate FIRs based on complaints from both sides.

The incident took place on Saturday at Cords Sewing India Pvt. Ltd., a jeans manufacturing unit located at Gala No. F4 in Pogao village, within the Bhiwandi Taluka police station limits.

According to the police, Rehan Salim Ansari had been working at the factory for the past eight to nine months. His acquaintance, Imran Mustafa Khan, had visited the unit two to three times in search of work but could not secure employment due to the Diwali holidays.

Argument Over Broken Thread Turns Violent

On Saturday afternoon, Imran arrived at the factory with his brother Suhail during the lunch break, when Rehan was also away for lunch. After returning to his workstation, Rehan found the thread attached to his machine broken and questioned Imran about it. Imran and his brother denied cutting the thread, triggering a heated argument between them.

During the altercation, Rehan allegedly picked up a pair of scissors kept near the machine and attacked Imran. Imran reportedly ran around inside the factory to escape the assault. Security guards and other workers intervened and separated the two, bringing the situation under control temporarily.

However, the confrontation did not end there. Enraged over the attack, Imran and Suhail allegedly chased Rehan as he left the factory and ran towards an open ground. They reportedly caught him on the road and attacked him repeatedly with scissors, leaving him seriously injured.

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Both Injured Rushed to Hospital

Following the incident, a team from Bhiwandi Taluka police station reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Both injured men were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital for treatment. After preliminary treatment and dressing, Rehan was referred to Thane for further medical care due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Senior Police Inspector Harshavardhan Barve of Bhiwandi Taluka police station confirmed that separate FIRs had been registered on complaints filed by both parties. An offence under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Rehan based on Imran's complaint, while a case under Section 109 has been registered on Rehan's complaint.

According to the police, two accused have been booked in one case and one in the other. Suhail is currently absconding, and police teams are searching for him. Further arrest action will be taken after the injured persons' condition improves. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the factory and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the exact role of everyone involved.

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