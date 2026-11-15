Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted At Titwala Station After Unidentified Person Climbs Onto Train Roof; OHE Power Supply Cut Off |

Mumbai: Train services were briefly affected at Titwala railway station on Sunday evening after an unidentified person climbed onto the rooftop of a train, triggering panic among passengers. The incident prompted a passenger to pull the emergency chain at around 8.21 pm, bringing the train to a halt and alerting railway authorities.

RPF And Railway Staff Rush To Titwala Station

Following the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and station staff rushed to the spot to handle the situation. Considering the serious risk of electrocution from the high-voltage overhead equipment (OHE), railway authorities decided to switch off the power supply before attempting to bring the person down. According to information received from the RPF and the Station Master, the OHE supply was switched off at around 8.26 pm to facilitate the operation safely.

The incident highlights the safety risks posed when individuals climb onto train rooftops, where overhead electric wires carry high-voltage current. Even a brief contact with these wires can prove fatal. The decision to cut off the OHE supply was therefore necessary to prevent any electrical mishap during the rescue operation.

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