FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Sahil Wakode's iPhone Remains Locked To Mirabai Chanu Ends Asian Games Medal Drought'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. IIT Bombay Student Death Case: Sahil Wakode's iPhone Remains Locked, Bringing Probe To Halt; Mumbai Crime Branch Seeks Technical Assistance To Unlock Device

Investigators are seeking technical help to unlock IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's iPhone, which is considered important evidence in the probe into his death. Wakode was found dead in his Powai hostel room on September 18. The device could provide information about events preceding his death, including an alleged exam incident involving ChatGPT. More students' statements may also be recorded. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the IIT Bombay Sahil Wakode suicide case. Officials said statements of several people have been recorded, while some others have been summoned for questioning. The Crime Branch is also trying to unlock Sahil’s iPhone… pic.twitter.com/atHekSXNYq — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

2. ‘Suggestions By Commissioners Aimed At Improving Electoral Process’: ECI Rejects Reports Of Internal Rift Over SIR, Says All Final Decisions Unanimous

The clarification came after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months to decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise. (Read more...)

Official Press Note pic.twitter.com/xIQvXHqMSt — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) September 23, 2026

3. 'Isse Acchi Khushi Aur Kya Ho Sakti Hai': Mirabai Chanu Breaks Down After Ending Asian Games Medal Drought | Video

Mirabai Chanu finally ended her long wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women’s 49kg category at Asian Games 2026. The veteran weightlifter became emotional after securing her first continental medal, saying, “Bahut zyada khush hoon... isse acchi khushi aur kya ho sakti hai.” The achievement completed a long-awaited milestone in her illustrious career. (Read more...)

'𝐁𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐭 𝐳𝐲𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐤𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐧... 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐤𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐚𝐮𝐫 𝐤𝐲𝐚 𝐡𝐨 𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐢 𝐡𝐚𝐢' 🫶



Mirabai Chanu gets emotional after finally winning her first Asian Games medal, reflecting on what this Silver means after such a long wait. 🏋️‍♀️✨



Watch the… pic.twitter.com/vljkFm7Via — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2026

4. Erdogan’s Kashmir Rhetoric: Why Turkey’s President Raises Issue Every Year At UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s repeated references to Kashmir at the UNGA have become a regular diplomatic feature. The rhetoric reflects Turkey’s strategic ties with Pakistan, domestic political considerations and its broader effort to assert influence in the Muslim world while adding strain to India-Turkey relations. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Accident: Lone Survivor Aditya Oswal On Ventilator Support After 2 Surgeries; Doctors Share Full Health Update

Mumbai Coastal Road BMW crash survivor Aditya Oswal remains in serious condition after undergoing two surgeries at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The 17-year-old is on ventilator support, but doctors said his vital parameters are stable and his condition has not worsened. Oswal was the only survivor after the BMW plunged into an under-construction parking structure, killing three friends. (Read more...)

6. Banks Will Remain Open on September 27 Despite Sunday Holiday, MoF Prepares for Proposed Three-Day Strike

Public sector and regional rural banks will open on Sunday, September 27, to limit customer disruption before the proposed September 28-30 nationwide strike. (Read more...)

7. Who Is Asad Alam Siam? Bangladesh’s Next High Commissioner To India

Bangladesh’s career diplomat Asad Alam Siam is set to become the country’s next High Commissioner to India after New Delhi granted formal approval on September 22, 2026. With nearly three decades of diplomatic experience, Siam has served as Foreign Secretary and ambassador to the US, Austria and the Philippines, as India and Bangladesh seek to stabilise bilateral relations. (Read more...)

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8. Mumbai Chef Creates 4-Foot-Tall, 75-Kg 'Chocolate Ganpati' Idol Entirely By Hand, Took Three Days To Make - Watch

A Mumbai chef has created a striking 4-foot-tall Ganpati idol weighing 75 kg entirely from chocolate. Crafted by hand over 36 hours across three days, the sculpture was made without ready-made moulds or non-edible internal supports. From Bappa’s facial features and crown to his ornaments and Mushak, every detail was carefully sculpted while maintaining the massive idol’s structural balance. (Read more...)

9. 'Utna Maza Nahi Aaya', 'Amazing': Afsaana Banaaya Aapne From Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Gunmaaster G9 Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Gunmaaster G9's first song, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, has reunited Himesh Reshammiya and Emraan Hashmi after their memorable collaborations in the early 2000s. Himesh composed, wrote and sang the track, while Asees Kaur performed the female part. Featuring Emraan with Genelia Deshmukh, the Wednesday release divided netizens, as some criticised its music while another praised its "2007 era" feel. (Read more...)

10. Jyotiraditya Scindia Turns Dosa Maker At Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe; Netizens Ask 'Where Are Gloves, Cap?' - VIDEO

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s visit to Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe went viral after he tried making dosas and preparing filter coffee with the staff. While Scindia praised the chefs and called the cafe a must-visit, social media users had mixed reactions. Some praised the fun interaction, while others questioned kitchen hygiene and dismissed the cafe as overhyped and overpriced. (Read more...)