'Utna Maza Nahi Aaya', 'Amazing': Afsaana Banaaya Aapne From Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Gunmaaster G9 Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Afsaana Banaaya Aapne Song From Gunmaaster G9 Out | YouTube

In the early 2000s, Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya together gave the audience some memorable songs like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Afsana Banake Bhool Na Jaana, and others. Now, after many years, the music composer and the actor have teamed up for the upcoming movie Gunmaaster G9, and the first song of the film, titled Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, was released on Wednesday.

The track is composed, written, and sung by Himesh Reshammiya, and Asees Kaur has sung the female part. The song features Emraan and Genelia Deshmukh, and as a jodi, the two are looking good together. Watch the song below...

Netizens Review Afsaana Banaaya Aapne

Afsaana Banaaya Aapne has received mixed reviews from netizens. Reacting to the song, a netizen tweeted, "Utna Maza nahi aaya, disappointed with the music, ye meghdeep bose ne kyun produce kra hai? its not matching with the lyrics.. Total mismatch lyrics and vocals are good but ye Rock drum based music ekdum suit nhi kr rha is romantic track mein (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Kya bakwas gaana hai kuch bhi chep do nostalgia ke naam pe (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Amaaaaaaazing.. Music MAFIA IS BACK !!! The song will grow with each hearing. OG HIMESH IS BACK WITH Nasal twang. Just LOVING THIS SONG. FEELS LIKE BACK IN 2007 era. Outstanding song (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Gunmaaster G9 Release Date

Gunmaaster G9 is slated to release on November 27, 2026. It won't get a solo release at the box office as Yeh Prem Mol Liya is slated to hit the big screens on the same day.

Emraan Hashmi-Aditya Datt Reunion

Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt. Emraan and Aditya have earlier worked together in movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. So, the expectations from Gunmaaster G9 are quite high.