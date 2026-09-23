Banks Will Remain Open on September 27 Despite Sunday Holiday, MoF Prepares for Proposed Three-Day Strike

Banks Will Remain Open on September 27 Despite Sunday Holiday |

New Delhi: Public sector banks and regional rural banks will remain open on Sunday, September 27, as the government seeks to prevent prolonged disruption to banking services ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike.

The strike, called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), is scheduled from September 28 to September 30. It follows the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27, potentially leaving customers without regular branch services for five consecutive days.

RBI Approves Sunday Banking Operations

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the opening of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on September 27, according to the Ministry of Finance.

All eligible banking facilities will operate normally on Sunday, giving customers an additional working day to complete essential transactions before the proposed bank strike begins.

The Finance Ministry said customer welfare and convenience remain the government’s priority. The arrangement is intended to reduce inconvenience for depositors, businesses and other customers requiring branch-based services.

Government Appeals to Unions

The government and bank managements have urged employee unions to defer the strike and resolve their outstanding demands through discussions.

The latest industrial action follows a one-day bank strike held on September 11. Bank unions are principally demanding the introduction of a five-day banking week and the withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive scheme.

The government said the PLI scheme has already been placed in abeyance following discussions with employee representatives. However, the demand for a five-day workweek remains under examination.

Half-Yearly Closing Raises Concerns

The proposed strike includes September 30, when banks undertake their half-yearly closing activities. A prolonged shutdown could affect reconciliation, provisioning, treasury functions and financial-market operations.

Banks are therefore expected to make arrangements to keep essential services available during the proposed strike period. Customers should complete time-sensitive branch transactions on September 27 and monitor official bank communications regarding service availability.

Digital banking, mobile applications, UPI and ATMs may remain accessible, although cash availability and certain branch-dependent services could face pressure if the strike proceeds.