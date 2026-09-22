September 28-30 Bank Strike: What Finance Ministry Has Told Employees And Why It Matters?

The September 28-30 bank strike remains scheduled despite the Finance Ministry’s appeal. | AI/Image

Mumbai: The bank strike scheduled for September 28, 29 and 30, 2026, remains on course despite the Finance Ministry urging employees to withdraw the action and resolve concerns through dialogue.

As of September 22, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and its associated unions had not called off the strike. The unions are demanding a five-day working week across the banking industry.

Strike Still Scheduled

The UFBU and the All India Bank Employees’ Association organised a badge-wearing campaign on Tuesday to press their demand. Unless an agreement is reached, branch services could face disruption for three consecutive working days.

The impact may stretch further because September 26 and 27 fall on Saturday and Sunday. Customers could, therefore, encounter five days of limited branch access, although digital banking channels should remain available.

Ministry Urges Dialogue

In its September 21 statement, the Finance Ministry asked bank employees to refrain from striking, engage in discussions and ensure uninterrupted banking services.

The ministry said most union concerns had been addressed, while the remaining demand was still under examination. It added that the government continued to introduce welfare measures for the banking workforce.

State Bank of India circulated the ministry’s advice among employees. Canara Bank warned customers that branch operations might be affected during the proposed strike and advised them to plan transactions and use alternative banking channels.

Security Measures Sought

The Department of Financial Services reviewed preparations with its Crisis Management Group on September 18 and with public sector banks, regional rural banks and the Indian Banks’ Association on September 21.

It asked the Home Ministry to advise states and Union Territories to secure currency chests, clearing centres, data facilities, treasury operations, cybersecurity units and ATMs. Authorities were also asked to maintain order around branches and protect employees reporting for duty.

Customers should confirm branch availability with their banks, complete urgent transactions early and rely on mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs wherever possible.