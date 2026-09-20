Bank Strike Alert: SBI Asks Customers To Plan Ahead As 3-Day Protest Could Disrupt Branch Services

SBI has asked customers to plan banking work early as a three-day strike from September 28. |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has advised customers to complete important banking work early as bank unions prepare for a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to September 30, 2026.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) as part of its ongoing protest programme.

SBI Issues Advisory

SBI has asked customers to plan branch-related transactions before the proposed strike to avoid inconvenience.

Services requiring customers to visit branches, submit physical documents, complete verification or seek staff assistance could be affected depending on employee participation.

The bank said it is making arrangements to keep essential services running. However, normal branch operations may face limitations at some locations.

Five Days Of Limited Branch Access?

The timing of the strike could create a longer disruption for customers who depend on physical branches.

September 26 and 27 fall on a weekend, followed by the proposed strike from September 28 to 30.

This could effectively mean five consecutive days of limited access to normal weekday branch services for some customers.

The latest strike plan follows UFBU's nationwide action on September 11. The union forum has also announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its agitation.

Digital Banking To Remain Available

SBI has encouraged customers to use alternative banking channels during the strike.

Customers requiring cash can use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs). Customer Service Points can also be used for select services.

Digital channels such as SBI internet banking, mobile banking, YONO and UPI are expected to remain available for routine transactions, including fund transfers and payments.

Some Services Could Face Delays

Customers should note that every banking service cannot be completed digitally.

Transactions involving physical documents, certain cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent work could face delays if employee participation affects branch operations.

Customers with urgent branch-related work may therefore want to complete it before the proposed strike begins.